William A. Doerner
Wilmington - Bill Doerner died peacefully at the age of 98 on Sunday, January 27th, 2019. Born in Pullman, Washington, he was the oldest of three children. Bill grew up in Portland, Oregon and graduated from Oregon State University. Upon graduation he joined the Navy and served in World War II as a naval ordinance officer in the Pacific. After the war he earned a masters degree in mathematics and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan.
In 1951, Bill and his wife moved to Wilmington, Delaware to work for DuPont. He worked in research at the DuPont Experimental Station for 34 years and received several patents, including patents for a Rankine cycle engine he invented. Bill was active in the community and served as President of the PTA and as a Boy Scout leader, as well as being involved in the School Board. He always stayed in shape, playing handball for many years and participating in national handball tournaments until he was in his early 80's. He loved mathematics and tutored disadvantaged and other students in high school math for many years.
Family and friends remember Bill as a kind, humble, and friendly man. He could talk to anyone and always was upbeat. He was a loving father and grandfather. Bill's many interests included gardening, classical music, Michigan football, traveling and hiking. After he retired from DuPont, Bill spent a summer hiking 1200 miles on the Appalachian Trail, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro and hiked in the Himalayan Mountains in Kashmir.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joyce McKeachie, who passed away in 2007, by a son, Steven who died in 1976, and by his two sisters, Mary and Betsy. He is survived by four children, Dave (Wendy) Doerner of Beaverton, Oregon, Sharon (Paul) DuSold of Philadelphia, Brian (Lucy) Doerner of Villanova, and Diane Doerner of St. Louis, Missouri. Bill is also survived by four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the auditorium of The Quadrangle, 3300 Darby Road, Haverford, PA 19041. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the DelMarVa Council Boy Scouts of America, 100 West 10th St #915, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019