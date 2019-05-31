|
|
William A. Raeuber, Jr.
Newark - William Alfred Raeuber, Jr., age 72, of Newark, DE, formerly of Collingswood, NJ., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with his family by his side.
William was born in Camden, NJ, son of the late William A. Raeuber, Sr. and Adelle Mae (Henry) Raeuber. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and soon after relocated to Lindenwold, NJ where he began raising his son as a single parent.
While learning and honing his skills as a sheet-metal tradesman, he would work side jobs to provide for his son. It was at one of these jobs that he met his future wife of 38 years, Mary Lou (Abiuso) Raeuber, while working on her parent's house. He then moved them to San Diego, Ca. where their daughter was born. After a brief stay, they returned to N.J., settling down in Pine Hill, where they completed their family with the birth of a son. William and Mary Lou were happily married until her passing in 2011. After retiring from his trade in 2008 and not one to just sit around, he took up employment at Berrodin Auto Parts in Newark, where he immediately became one of their best employees.
William had a variety of hobbies, including at one time being a volunteer firefighter, salt water fishing, an occasional round of golf, bowling, bar bingo, and live thoroughbred racing. He would travel across the country to the many different racetracks, collecting memorabilia along the way. His true passion, however, was doing any of these things along with other things with his family, especially his grandchildren.
William is survived by his brother Ronald C. Raeuber and wife Linda; his sister Adelle Simonson; his son William III and fiancé Cindy; his daughter Lisa Kean and husband Brian; his son Anthony and wife Jennifer; his six grandchildren, Brittany Lynn (Raeuber) Reeves and husband Sam; Tiffany Marie Raeuber; Alexia Scott; Kyle Scott; Lindsay Kean; and Annika Raeuber; his nephews Michael Schade and Ronald Jr.; and his nieces Tracy Schade and Kelly Raeuber.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 10 Old Newark Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's memory may be made to any Cancer Research Agency.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 31, 2019