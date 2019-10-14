|
|
William Allen
Wilmington - Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz mourns the passing of our colleague William T. Allen. Bill Allen had a distinguished career as a judge, legal scholar and attorney. After graduating from the University of Texas Law School in 1972, he practiced with the Wilmington, Delaware law firm of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. He was appointed Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, the nation's leading trial court specializing in corporation law, in 1985, and served in that position for 12 years. During that time, he wrote many influential judicial decisions, including opinions which set new standards for director responsibility for oversight of corporate conduct, and which shaped the law governing the conduct of mergers, hostile takeovers and proxy contests. He will be remembered as one of the most creative and intellectually commanding jurists in the field of corporate law, writing decisions that adapted Delaware law to the changing landscape of the American corporate world. He was notably innovative in applying the insights and analytical framework of economic theory to business law. After he left the bench in 1997, he continued to bridge the legal, economics and business worlds while teaching at NYU Law School for 21 years, where he was the Nusbaum Professor of Corporate Law; founder of the NYU Center for Law and Business; and Director of the NYU Pollack Center for Law & Business. His scholarship was reflected in his co-authorship of a leading treatise on corporation law, entitled Commentaries and Cases on the Law of Business Organization. We were proud to have him join our firm in 1997 where he was a valued colleague for more than two decades. As Of Counsel at Wachtell Lipton, his analytical powers, and his experienced judgment were respected by all. And beyond his undoubted intellectual power, Bill was a great friend and mentor to many of us at the firm. He was devoted to his family, and his warmth and humanity touched us all deeply. We give our deepest condolences to his loving wife Annie, his sons and his entire family.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019