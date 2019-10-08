|
|
William B. Bazela
Wilmington - On October 4, 2019, William B. Bazela, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly at his home in Wilmington, DE.
William was born April 11, 1952, in Wilmington to parents, Virginia and Sigmund Bazela. He graduated from Claymont High School in 1970 and received his Associates Degree from Delaware Technical & Community College. William worked at Dupont Company for 33 years. In October 1974, William married Nancy Casperson, the love of his life. They have two married children, Jessica Hardin (Glen) and William, Jr. (Karen), and two wonderful grandchildren, "Ziggy" and "Ella" and expecting Shaw in December. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister (Virginia), and his nephew (Ner). He is survived by sisters, Carolyn, Barbara, Frances, and Susan, by his brother, Jack, and ten nieces and nephews.
William's family was his principal love. He and Nancy were constantly traveling across the country to visit family and friends. William enjoyed the outdoors. He was proud to have climbed Mt. Shasta, Mt. Whitney and hiked the Grand Canyon. He loved holidays, giant Christmas trees with crazy lights, sports, fishing, gardening and Cape May. He was happiest around family and friends. His smile, energy, humor and love of family defined his life.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may visit from 9:30-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019