Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
625 Montgomery Ave.
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heinsohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Heinsohn


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Heinsohn Obituary
William B. Heinsohn

Bryn Mawr, PA - William Bishop Heinsohn, 90, long-time resident of Wilmington, DE and Bryn Mawr, PA, died July 27, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Broomall, PA.

Born April 28, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, Bill grew up in various midwestern cities and towns, including Henderson, Louisville, and Indianapolis. He was the son of Frank and Marjorie Heinsohn, both originally from Cleveland. He earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Following college, he served two years in the Army, where he was promoted to first lieutenant.

Bill went on to work for Shell Canada in Toronto as an engineer, for ICI Americas in Wilmington as treasurer and chief economist, and for Delfi Management in Greenville, DE as vice president for pharmaceuticals.

Bill was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon, and Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, where he led the Corinthians group. He loved many outdoor and cultural activities, particularly while summering at his Lake Simcoe cottage in Orillia, Ontario. He also enjoyed reading history and, during retirement, writing and documenting his family history.

Bill is survived by his three children, son- and daughter-in-law, sister, three nieces and nephew, and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr. A private interment ceremony will follow at Great Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Malvern.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now