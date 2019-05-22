Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
William B. "Bill" Miller Jr.


William B. "Bill" Miller Jr. Obituary
William B. "Bill" Miller, Jr.

Middletown - William B. "Bill" Miller Jr., age 60, passed away at his home on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

Born in Avon, NC on November 25, 1958, Bill resided mostly in New Castle, DE, before lastly living in Middletown, DE and was a son of William B. Miller, Sr. and the late Doris A. Miller.

In addition to his beloved mother, Doris A. Miller, Bill was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Smolka Miller. He is survived by his father, William B. Miller, Sr.; siblings, Laura Baker (Steve), Debbie Miller and Dean Miller (Brenda), all of Middletown, DE; children: Crystal Smith of SC, Charlie Miller and Katie Miller, both of Delaware; 3 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks goes out to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially their nurses, for their excellent care.

William's Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE, with testimonials beginning at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory for his granddaughter Abriana to: Abriana Clark, c/o 42-1C Abbey Lane, Newark, DE 19711.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019
