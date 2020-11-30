1/1
William "Bill" Boylan Jr.
1943 - 2020
William "Bill" Boylan, Jr.

Middletown - Bill passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Elinor (nee, Marzin) of 55 years, his son William C. Boylan III (Lori) of Middletown, DE, and his grandsons Ryan, Matthew, and William IV. He is also survived by his brother Harold (Carla), his sister Helen Steinberg (Arthur), and many nieces, nephews, and inlaws whom he held very dear to his heart.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Thinking of you all at this sad time.
Love,
The Horn's
Renee Horn
