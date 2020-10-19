William Brereton
Milford, DE - William Swain "Bill" Brereton, 82, of Milford, DE passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Bill was born in Milford, DE along with his twin brother Robert "Bob" Brereton on July 29, 1938 during a late afternoon thunderstorm. He was the son of the late Frank and Florence (Swain) Brereton. Bill graduated from Milford High School in 1956 then graduated from the University of Delaware in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. While at the U. of D., Bill was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. After graduation, Bill entered graduate school and interned in the Office of U.S. Senator J. Caleb Boggs in Washington, DC. He entered active duty in the U.S. Army in 1962 as a Second Lieutenant in the infantry and was posted at several assignments including Pleiku, Vietnam where he, then a Captain, was a detachment commander. He was awarded the Bronze Star at the end of this assignment.
Bill spent his working career in management positions in marketing and sales with Sears, Levi Straus, Gap stores and Graves Uniform in Lewes, DE. Bill was a member of Avenue U.M. Church, Milford. He was also a member of the Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Blue Hen Post V.F.W. Post #6483 in Milford, was a member of the Milford Lions Club where he was Past President and a member of the local chapter of A.A.R.P. He had also volunteered at the Delaware Veterans Home since 2007. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his twin brother Robert "Bob" Brereton, MD, who died on September 12, 2016.
He is survived by his wife Martha V. Brereton; one daughter Amy Ardolina (Russell); one son Garret Brereton; a cousin Barbara Smith (Warren); an aunt Betty Swain and two nephews Robert Brereton and David Brereton and mother of his children, Louise Thomas.
A viewing will be held from 12 - 1 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford followed by a committal service with military honors to be held at 2:00 pm at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. Masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Avenue U.M. Church, 20 N. Church Street, Milford, DE 19963. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
