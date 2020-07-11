William Brice Swift
Newark - William Brice Swift, 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 8 2020.
Bill was a heavy equipment operator with skills he learned being raised on a farm. He worked for numerous construction companies including Shoosmith in VA, L & H Construction in MD, James Julian and Greggo & Ferrara in DE. Bill was a member of Moose International and the Newark Senior Center.
He is survived by his daughter Charlotte L. Swift, his son Ronald W. Swift (Alissa K.) of Salisbury, MD, his brother, Beverly E. Swift (Sandra W.) of Bowling Green, VA; his grandchildren, Brittany L., Dylan G., Rebecca K., Mackenzie J. and Addison P. Swift all of Salisbury MD, his friend since childhood, Ronald D. Letherer, his longtime companion, Margaret B. Phillips, his ex-wife, Patricia A. Swift and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Earl E. and Iva Davis Swift, his brother Reginald E. Swift, sister-in-law, Linda M. Swift, and his good friend, Raymond E. Fuhrmaneck.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Dr., Fredericksburg. The family will gather at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Rd., at 10:30 am for a brief gathering and procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark DE 19713.
Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com
.