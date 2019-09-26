|
William (Sonny) Brown
New Castle - William (Sonny) Brown, age 71, New Castle, DE went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. William was currently employed at the United States Postal Service for 49 years upon his death.
William is survived by 2 sisters; Mary E. Land and Estella M. Williams; 2 devoted nieces Tammie R.Williams and Katina L. Williams; 1 devoted nephew; Joseph O. Williams and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 5-7 pm at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rodgers Road New Castle, DE 19720. Service at 7 pm.
Burial, Pine Tree Cemetery, Townsend, DE.
Arrangements Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019