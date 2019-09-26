Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Presbyterian Church
519 Rogers Road
New Castle, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Community Presbyterian Church
519 Rogers Road
New Castle, DE
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Tree Cemetery
Townsend, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Sonny) Brown


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Sonny) Brown Obituary
William (Sonny) Brown

New Castle - William (Sonny) Brown, age 71, New Castle, DE went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. William was currently employed at the United States Postal Service for 49 years upon his death.

William is survived by 2 sisters; Mary E. Land and Estella M. Williams; 2 devoted nieces Tammie R.Williams and Katina L. Williams; 1 devoted nephew; Joseph O. Williams and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 5-7 pm at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rodgers Road New Castle, DE 19720. Service at 7 pm.

Burial, Pine Tree Cemetery, Townsend, DE.

Arrangements Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now