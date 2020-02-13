|
William C. "Bill" Bachman
Newark - William C. "Bill" Bachman, age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA on August 23, 1929, he was a son of the late Franklin and Dorothy Bachman. Bill graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following Bill's honorable discharge, he worked for Equifax in Wilmington for 35 years and then NVF Co. in Yorklyn for 10 years, retiring from both.
A friend to the community, he was a member of VFW Post 652 in Millington, MD and New Castle Moose Lodge #1578. Bill held several offices in the lodge, served as president and secretary for the 6th District, and obtained the Pilgrim Degree.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Phelan and Donald Bachman, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fern M. (Bressler) Bachman; sons, Arthur F. Bachman and Karl W. Bachman, both of Wilmington; and grandsons, William and Daniel Bachman.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6:45 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Moose service will begin at 6:45 pm, followed by a funeral service at 7pm. A committal service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the New Castle Moose Lodge # 1578, P.O. Box 10690, Wilmington, DE 19850.
