William C. Bullock
William C. Bullock

Wilmington - Age 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

William was preceded in death by his parents Clifford & Annette Bullock; sister Susan C. Bailey and great nephew Dylan Foskey.

He is survived by his sister Rose Foskey and her husband Ed; three nephews Douglas (Danielle), Donald (Brennen), and David (Amy) Foskey; great nephew Douglas Jr and two great nieces Danai Marie and Emily Rose Foskey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To send online condolences visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
