William C. Bullock
Wilmington - Age 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
William was preceded in death by his parents Clifford & Annette Bullock; sister Susan C. Bailey and great nephew Dylan Foskey.
He is survived by his sister Rose Foskey and her husband Ed; three nephews Douglas (Danielle), Donald (Brennen), and David (Amy) Foskey; great nephew Douglas Jr and two great nieces Danai Marie and Emily Rose Foskey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
