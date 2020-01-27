Services
William C. Denton Sr.

Wilmington - William C. Denton, Sr. passed away on January 23, 2020. He was born Isabella, TN to the late William and Oma Denton. Bill was a Marine Corps veteran and had worked as a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois Denton, his son Frank Denton and his brother Robert Denton. Bill is survived by his son William Denton. A service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00. Burial will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
