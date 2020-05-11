William C. "Bill" Galpin
1950 - 2020
William "Bill" C. Galpin

Newark, DE - Bill Galpin of Newark, DE passed away on May 8, 2020 after an 8 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born on June 18, 1950 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to the late Edwards P. Galpin and Marian Burrowes Galpin.

Bill and his parents moved to Newark in 1964 and struggled with the transition. He graduated from Newark High School in 1968. Bill retired from General Motors after a 32 year career. During one of GM's extended shutdowns he volunteered at Longwood Gardens where he developed a love for plants and gardening. After retirement Bill volunteered as a counselor for those with addictions. He did some traveling, enjoyed photography, gardening and animals; especially cats. The real highlight of Bill's retirement years was a trip to a school reunion in Buenos Aires with his brothers and many life-long family friends.

Family and friends were most important to Bill. He is survived by his two brothers: Lawrence B. Galpin (Bertie) of Newark, DE and James E. Galpin (Mary) of Palm Bay, FL., his companion Mary Lou Cannatelli, and seven nephews and nieces.

At Bill's request, services will be private. He will be resting at Head of Christiana Cemetery, Newark, DE along with his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made payable to "Delaware Hospice" or to "Faithful Friends" an animal society of Delaware and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 12, 2020
I worked with Bill at General Motors, was a great guy and fun to work with telling his many humorous stories. Rest in peace friend Bob H
Robert Hughes
Coworker
May 12, 2020
I remember Bill from Argentina. He was such a kind soul. He always noticed the "shy" ones like me.
Cynthia Land
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dear Family and Loved ones to Bill, My sincerest sympathies for your loss. Bill was a dear friend and great story teller. I'll miss him and will keep you all in my prayers.
Lisa Carney
Friend
