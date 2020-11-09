William "Bill" CorteseWilmington, DE - William "Bill" Cortese, age 76, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.Born in Wilmington, DE, Bill was the son of the late Thomas F. and Agnes M. (Duffy) Cortese. He grew up in Forty Acres and attended St. Ann Catholic Church and School. Bill was a graduate of Salesianum High School Class of 1962, as well as Wilmington University with a Bachelor of Science.Bill enjoyed volunteering and was very active at the St. Francis Senior Center. He loved learning new things and was always taking some kind of course whether it was bible studies, educational studies or public speaking with Toastmasters. Bill treasured his Elvis Presley memorabilia collection. Most recently, he was learning to crochet.Bill was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Thomas and Charles Cortese. He is survived by his brothers, Edward G. and Michael A. Cortese, as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was loved by all and will be dearly missed.Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, November 13 at Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Senior Center, 1072 Justison St., Wilmington, DE 19801.