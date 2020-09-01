William D. Hayes, Jr.
Wilmington - Age 67, Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at home after a valiantly fought battle with cancer. A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, Bill was blessed with the opportunity to spend his last days surrounded by his friends and family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 8, 1952 to William D. Hayes, Sr. and Anne (Fahey) Hayes, Bill was the eldest of seven siblings. The Hayes family grew up on Locust Avenue in Elsmere and Bill was a member of the Jackson Street Boys and Girls Club as a child. Bill attended Corpus Christi grade school where at the age of 13, he met the love of his life, Sharon (Birowski) Hayes. Bill later attended the Salesianum School, graduating in 1970. While at Salesianum, Bill played baseball and basketball and received multiple awards for academics and athletics. Bill continued playing baseball when he went to college at St. Joseph's University and graduated in 1974 with a B.S. in Accounting. Bill loved being a 'Hawk' and enjoyed many trips to watch his 'Hawks' play at the Palestra.
After graduating from St. Joe's, Bill went to work for Hercules Incorporated as a certified public account. Bill worked for Hercules for over 25 years in increasing positions of responsibility ending his time there as the Director of Corporate Planning and Analysis. After his time at Hercules, Bill worked briefly for Bank of America, TCIM Services, Inc., and CableNet Services, all in a variety of financial management positions. He then worked as a self-employed consultant providing CFO consulting services to small and mid-sized local businesses. In July of 2016, Bill became the Chief Financial Officer at the Ministry of Caring where he worked until earlier this year, even while undergoing his initial rounds of chemotherapy.
Bill was an active coach with youth sports and served on the church counsel of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Bill also served in various roles on the boards of many non-profits, including the Holiday Hills Pool, where his family made countless cherished memories, and the Delaware Boys and Girls Club. He sat on the Board of the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame and was awarded the Tom Fort President's Award for service in early August of this year.
Known for his magic tricks, infectious wit, quick smile and love of sports, Bill was an avid golfer, a fierce competitor and a lover of any game, earning the nickname "Games" during his childhood years. Bill enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and marathon games of Trivial Pursuit, but his most beloved game was the "PopPop Games" he hosted for his grandchildren at the home he and Sharon shared in North Wilmington. Bill appreciated a good bushel of crabs, dancing with Sharon and loved spending time with his friends and family. Bill had many blessings and was most proud of his marriage with Sharon, his relationship with his girls and his 29 years of sobriety.
Courageous does not begin to describe the battle Bill waged against cancer for the last several months. Bill never lost hope or his sense of humor. Bill's family appreciates all the friends, doctors and nurses who provided love and support throughout his fight, especially the recent care provided by Hilary, Patti, Mel and Paz
Bill was predeceased by his mother (1981) and father (2003), Anne and Bill Hayes, and his brothers, Tommy in 1989, Ricky in 2002 and Eddie in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his brothers, Jerry and his wife Danette, and David and his wife Jan; his sister Dianne and her husband Jimmy; his daughters, Annemarie and her husband Charlie and Kate and her husband, Chris; five very special grandchildren, Cameron, Madelyn, Charles "CJ" Emma and Reese; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday evening, September 3, 2020, between 5:00 and 8:00 P.M. at MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. A private interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware, 669 S. Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com