Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William David Pierce M.D.


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William David Pierce M.D. Obituary
William David Pierce M.D.

Wilmington, DE - William David Pierce, M.D., age 54, of Wilmington, DE passed away on September 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was a 1983 graduate of Salesianum High School, where he was a National Merit Scholar and earned a scholarship to Columbia University. He attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania, where he received his M.D. and completed his residency in Internal Medicine. Following his residency, Dr. "Bill" Pierce joined a family practice under the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Board certified in Internal Medicine, he was also licensed in New York and Delaware. For the past several years, Bill was employed by Censeo, Inc. and enjoyed treating seniors and other home bound patients in New York and his home state of Delaware. His compassion drove him to lovingly care for his patients. He was often known to assist with grocery purchases and other immediate needs of his most vulnerable patients, including keeping pet treats for his home visits

Bill was a devoted single father to his two daughters, whom he cherished beyond measure. He was a voracious reader, animal lover, and talented guitar player. He treasured the quality time he was given with his precious daughters and other family members since diagnosis six years ago. He enjoyed being able to give his time, love and talents to his patients, family and beloved animal friends. He was a kind, intelligent, and compassionate man who loved to make us laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Sophia Lynn and Grace Rayne; his mother, Catherine Pierce; his sister, Christina Showalter and her husband David; his nephew and best friend, Ethan Showalter; his niece, Abigail Showalter; and beloved cat Steve, and rabbit, Thumper. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Pierce.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, September 13 from 2-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Bill's life will follow at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now