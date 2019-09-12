|
|
William David Pierce M.D.
Wilmington, DE - William David Pierce, M.D., age 54, of Wilmington, DE passed away on September 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was a 1983 graduate of Salesianum High School, where he was a National Merit Scholar and earned a scholarship to Columbia University. He attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania, where he received his M.D. and completed his residency in Internal Medicine. Following his residency, Dr. "Bill" Pierce joined a family practice under the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Board certified in Internal Medicine, he was also licensed in New York and Delaware. For the past several years, Bill was employed by Censeo, Inc. and enjoyed treating seniors and other home bound patients in New York and his home state of Delaware. His compassion drove him to lovingly care for his patients. He was often known to assist with grocery purchases and other immediate needs of his most vulnerable patients, including keeping pet treats for his home visits
Bill was a devoted single father to his two daughters, whom he cherished beyond measure. He was a voracious reader, animal lover, and talented guitar player. He treasured the quality time he was given with his precious daughters and other family members since diagnosis six years ago. He enjoyed being able to give his time, love and talents to his patients, family and beloved animal friends. He was a kind, intelligent, and compassionate man who loved to make us laugh. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Sophia Lynn and Grace Rayne; his mother, Catherine Pierce; his sister, Christina Showalter and her husband David; his nephew and best friend, Ethan Showalter; his niece, Abigail Showalter; and beloved cat Steve, and rabbit, Thumper. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Richard T. Pierce.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, September 13 from 2-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Bill's life will follow at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019