Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
406 Main St
Odessa, DE
Visitation
Following Services
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
406 Main St
Odessa, DE
William Dean Hatton Obituary
William Dean Hatton

Odessa - W. Dean Hatton, age 96, passed away at his home in Odessa, on December 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 9th from 6-8 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at 11 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 406 Main St., Odessa, DE 19730. The family will be receiving friends following the service. Interment will be private.

Visit Daniels-Hutchi son.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
