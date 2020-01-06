|
|
William "Scott" Duncan
Middletown, DE - William "Scott" Duncan of Middletown, DE, lost his courageous battle with a rare form of cancer with his loving family by his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 53.
Scott was born on June 4, 1966 in Wilmington, DE. He was a 1984 graduate of Salesianum School. Scott was a painter and paperhanger by trade and worked many years for his father. After starting a family of his own, he joined the Painters Local #100 (IUPAT). Recently, Scott was employed at the University of Delaware as a maintenance painter.
Scott had many pleasures in life. He enjoyed fishing, going to concerts and sporting events with his sons, whom he adored, doing things with his father-in-law, coaching Little League, and napping. Day trips to the beach with his family also brought him great happiness. One of the greatest joys in his life was being one of Santa's helpers during the holiday season and bringing smiles to so many children. Nothing brought him greater happiness than his two sons. He took great pride in them and was thankful every day for how blessed he was.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 23 years, Christina Marie Lucatamo Duncan; sons, Lucatamo Scott Duncan and Jacob Alfonso Duncan, both of Middletown, DE; parents, John and Filomena Duncan, Wilmington, DE; sister, Jenifer Duncan, Lewes, DE; parents-in-law, Martin and Connie Lucatamo, Middletown, DE; brothers-in-law, Martin Lucatamo, Dover, DE and Michael Lucatamo and his wife, Jami, Chesapeake City, MD; sister-in-law, Dena Duncan, Middletown, DE; nephew, Michael Lucatamo, Chesapeake City, MD; nieces, Cecelia and Jenna Lucatamo, Chesapeake City, MD and Riley and Mackenzie Duncan, Middletown, DE; and many aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Duncan, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Harry Gravell, Jr.
His family would like to thank all of their wonderful family and friends, the maintenance department at the University of Delaware, the Mayor and Council of Middletown, DE, and Mount Aviat Academy. Their generosity, kindness, support, and prayers have been overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 Noon, Friday, January 10, at St. Joseph Church, 319 Main Street, Middletown, DE. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to .
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020