William E. Clark
Wilmington - William E. Clark, 92, of Wilmington, Delaware peacefully passed away in the comfort of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Bill was born in Wilmington on November 21, 1927, son of the late Paul and Elsie (Smith) Clark. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served our country during the Korean War. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #327 and a successful bread man for over forty years, having been employed with Bond Bread and Huber's Bakery. Following his sales career, he enjoyed working as a starter/ranger at Delcastle Golf Course. After the death of his wife, Bill relocated to Lewes, Delaware. He was happy to have resided in the Rehoboth Bay community for nearly ten years, and enjoyed his later years residing at Ingleside Apartments. He loved the beach, and was also an avid golfer and fisherman. Bill was a former season ticket holder and lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan. His greatest pleasure was being with his family, many friends and especially his beloved grandchildren, who he referred to as his heroes.
His wife of 49 years, Shirley (August) Clark, passed away on November 6, 2001. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Stephen and wife, Linda, Gregg and wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Brian and wife, Courtney, Kathleen, Laura, Natalie, and Shane. He was proud to become a Great Grandpop to William Armstrong Clark, who was born on December 17, 2019. Bill is also survived by his sisters, Inez Swarter and Shirley Roberts.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Garland Clark; his sisters, Juanita Conly and his twin, Betty Zakrzewski.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ingleside Apartments as well as the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (4th Floor - East Wing) for the attentive care given to our dad/grandpop.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, December 26 from 5:00-7:00PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Clark may be made to Ingleside Homes, Inc., 1005 N. Franklin Street, Wilmington, DE 19806 (www.inglesidehomes.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019