William E. Craven, Jr.
Wilmington, DE - Mr. William Edward "Bill" Craven, Jr. , age 92, of Newark, DE and Pinewater Farm, Sussex County, DE, passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019 after a short illness. Bill was a life-long Delawarean, proud to have grown up on Walker's Banks, as well as Wilmington, and raising his own family in Newark.
He graduated from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parochial School in 1940, and from Archmere Academy in 1944. Throughout his life he continued to support both of those institutions, contributing extensively to St. Joseph's 150th Anniversary Celebration with personal recollections and historical pictures from his family collection. Bill served his country during WWII as a Corporal in the US Army from 1944-1946, receiving multiple commendations, and after retirement wrote a memoir of his experiences as part of the military government in occupied Japan which he titled "I Did My Part." Bill attended the University of Delaware on the GI Bill, completing a four year course of studies in just three years, and graduating with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering in 1950.
As a Professional Engineer, he spent his entire 41 year career in the DuPont Engineering Department Electrical Section, Design Division, while also belonging to and serving on boards of multiple organizations including the Delaware Association of Professional Engineers, and the Delaware Engineering Society. He was a Life Senior Member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, as well as Life Member of the Delaware Engineering Society, the National Society of Professional Engineers, and the American Legion.
Bill was a tireless volunteer, devoting energy and countless hours to multiple organizations close to his heart, especially those celebrating Delaware. One of his passions was The Fort Delaware Society which he first joined in 1958, serving as a member of the Board of Directors from 1961-1972, Secretary from 1973-1976, President of the Society from 1977-1983, Chairman of the Board from 1984-2011, remaining active and on the Board of Directors until 2013. He was also the Society's Representative to the Delaware State Parks Council from 2003-2011, a position he truly loved, as it enabled him to see parts of his beloved home state that most natives never see. He contributed extensively from his family records and personal recollections to the Hagley Associates, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, The Historical Society of Delaware, The Brandywine Valley Association, and The Old Bohemia Historical Society. Bill was also dedicated to the Wilmington and Delaware State Jaycees, and the Delaware State Parks Advisory Council, always striving to protect history and improve his community. He helped organize the Arbour Park Civic Association, and the Persimmon Creek Swim Club.
Bill is lovingly remembered by his son, William E. Craven, III of Sante Fe, NM; his daughter, Margaret A. Craven (Peggy) of Newark, DE, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 46 years, Jean Sheller Craven, his parents William and Margaret Craven, and by his sisters Margarita Schofield, Florence Swartling, Elizabeth Schofield, and by his brother, John Craven. Bill steadfastly made himself available to friends and family at all times, and was always a calm voice of reason through any chaos. A calm negotiator, he was valued greatly by everyone who was blessed to know him. He would smile, extend his hand, smile, and say "Greetings!" We mourn Bill's passing and celebrate his life, fondly recalling his frequent reminder, "Egads! The paperwork on a thing like this could drag on for years!"
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Greenville, DE, on Saturday morning, March 2, at 10 am. Interment will follow in the parish lower cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, on Friday evening, March 1, from 5-7pm. Donations in Mr. Craven's memory may be made to the . To send online condolences please visit www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019