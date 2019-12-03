|
William E. Savery, Jr.
Wilmington, DE - William E. Savery Jr., age 87 of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Frankford, DE and Kennett Square, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A military veteran, serving as a Captain in the United States Air Force, Bill was born in Danville, PA, the son of William E. Savery, Sr. and Hilda (Mayan) Savery. Bill was a proud member of the Salesianum Class of 1950 and graduated from The Catholic University of America. He ran the family business, Savery & Cooke, Inc., and was past president of the Delaware Steel Contractors Association. He was longtime lector at St. Patrick's Church in Kennett Square. Recently he enjoyed volunteering at The Grand Opera House.
Bill enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe and the United States. He enjoyed time on the golf course, was an avid stamp collector and an active member of his bridge group. Rarely a day went by in his adult life where you wouldn't find him beginning his day with a cup of coffee, cryptograms and crossword puzzles. He also never turned down a good cherry pie or a glass of good red wine.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Nee) and his second wife, Mary Louise (Walsh), and his sister Barbara Weiss. He is survived by five children from his first marriage, Suzanne, William III (Nancy), Peter (Cindy), Timothy Sr. (Liz), and Sean. He was the proud grandparent to nine, and great-grandfather to ten, as well as step-father and step-grandfather to many in the Walsh family. He is also survived by his sister Hilda Ann (Frank) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Nothing, however, made him more proud in life than by being a father, step-father, grand-father and great-grandfather to his large family.
Family & friends are invited to Bill's visitation on Thursday, December 5th at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am at Saint Anthony's of Padua Church, 9th and Dupont Sts., Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Salesianum High School, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802 or The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019