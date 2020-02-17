|
William E. Spinden, III
Bear - William E. Spinden III, age 63, died unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at Newark, De.
Bill was born in Wilmington, DE on October 18, 1956, to his parents Marie and William Spinden Jr. He attended St. Helena School through the 8th grade and graduated from Delcastle Technical High School, in air conditioning in 1975. Bill enjoyed coaching little league at St. Helena School.
Bill joined the US Navy in July 1984 and graduated with distinction at the Naval Hospital Corps School in Jan. 1985. He completed Medical Laboratory School in Aug. 1985 at Fort Sam Houston, TX. He was assigned to the Microbiology and Chemistry Labs of the Naval Hospital Philadelphia, Pa, where he contributed greatly to the care and welfare of patients.
Bill was employed by Astra Zeneca as a Microbiology Technician in 1989 where he worked for 16 years. While serving in the USNR, he was called up during the Gulf War and served in the Fleet Hospital Fifteen from Jan. 1991 to April 1991, where he worked to erect a 500 bed hospital in the Arabian Desert in less than 48 hours. He was employed as a Laboratory Technician, at both the Smyrna and Wilm., De service centers, with the DE Dept. of Health from March 2005 until his death. His work habits, cooperation, and team work, made him well respected and admired by his peers.
Bill was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and son-in-law. He was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, golfing and fishing. Bill collected coins and baseball cards. He shared many travel experiences with his wife and son throughout the US as well as Greece, Switzerland, and Germany. He was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laura, of 37 years, and son, Alexander; mother, Marie Spinden, and siblings: Jayne Davenport, Mary Lynn Trikaliotis (Kostas), Andrew (Sue), and Jennifer Brooks (Ed). Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Spinden Jr., and his sisters Susan Sentman and Kelly Lam.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road), Wilm., DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A burial service will follow at 1:00 pm at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware, 19701. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Ministry of Caring, Food Bank or . To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020