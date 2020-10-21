William E. "Mike" Suthard
Wilmington - William E. Suthard "Mike", 72 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Mike was born in Lewes, the son of the late Marie (Warrington) and Hilton Suthard. He graduated from Lewes High School and the University of Delaware. Mike sold industrial supplies for Hajoca for over 30 years.
Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl (Rivard) Suthard and his stepsons, Mark R. Blanchette and his wife, Cathey and Lance C. Blanchette; his cousin, Naomi Ricards of Lewes, DE; and a host of extended family.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com