William F. Cole, Sr.
New Castle - William F. Cole, Sr., age 96, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Bill, or Floyd, as many called him, was born on July 10, 1922 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Medford W. and Emily N. Cole. He was a graduate of the class of 1941 at Conrad High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. Bill was drafted into the Army right out of high school, and fought in World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge. He married his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) on weekend leave from the Army, and they shared almost 70 years of marriage. Bill took a part-time job at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, at first helping to set up for viewings as a part-time funeral assistant. He eventually became a licensed funeral director, and the president of Spicer-Mullikin. He was well-known for his white sideburns, and brought peace and comfort to grieving families for many years until his retirement in 1987. Bill enjoyed golfing, watching Phillies baseball, and reunion luncheons with his fellow Conrad graduates. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth R. "Betty" Cole; and brother, Medford Cole, Jr. Floyd is survived by his children, William F. Cole, Jr. (Sue) of St. Cloud, FL and Vicki C. Alford (George) of New Castle; grandchildren, Andra-Leigh Sutherland of Lunenburg, MA, Melanie Barbas (Michael) of New Castle, DE, Lesley Mellinger (Jason) of New Castle, DE and Joseph McNaughton of FL; great grandchildren, Landri, Cole and Lindzi Sutherland, Hannah and Sam Barbas, Ava and Grayson Mellinger and Ashleigh McNaughton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Floyd's memory to Seasons Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
