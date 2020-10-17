William F. Collas
Wilmington - William F. Collas, 91 of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Helen and Thomas Collas. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a mechanic for Ludlow and Ciba-Geigy. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Bill was predeceased by his wife Valentina "Valerie" Collas in 2015; his sons, Joseph in 2014 and Kevin in 2016 and his brothers, Earl, Leonard and Raymond.
Bill will be missed by his daughter-in-law, Suzanne B. Collas of Wilmington and his grandchildren, Valentina, Savannah and Christopher.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where friends may visit after 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
