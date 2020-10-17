1/1
William F. Collas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Collas

Wilmington - William F. Collas, 91 of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.

Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Helen and Thomas Collas. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a mechanic for Ludlow and Ciba-Geigy. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Bill was predeceased by his wife Valentina "Valerie" Collas in 2015; his sons, Joseph in 2014 and Kevin in 2016 and his brothers, Earl, Leonard and Raymond.

Bill will be missed by his daughter-in-law, Suzanne B. Collas of Wilmington and his grandchildren, Valentina, Savannah and Christopher.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where friends may visit after 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved