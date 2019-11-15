|
William F. Flanigan, Jr
Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on November 11,2019.
Bill was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for the DuPont Company at various plants, retiring with 35 years of service.
Bill was a member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Becker Council where he reached the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed big band music, fishing, metal detecting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen Flanigan, and his sister, Mary Ann Barker.
Bill will be dearly missed by his loving daughters, Sharon Ohrt and her husband, Gunther K., and Maureen Allaband and her husband, Harvey; his grandchildren, Nicholas Ohrt (Joanie), Heidi Ohrt-Gaskill (Clint), Stephanie Parke (Brad), Nicole Allaband, Kelly Pulaski (Justin), Jessica Confer (Dave), and Dana Allaband; and his 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE 19711, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:00 am. Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in Bill's name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019