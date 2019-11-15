Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels R.C. Church
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Flanigan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Flanigan Jr. Obituary
William F. Flanigan, Jr

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on November 11,2019.

Bill was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for the DuPont Company at various plants, retiring with 35 years of service.

Bill was a member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Becker Council where he reached the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed big band music, fishing, metal detecting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen Flanigan, and his sister, Mary Ann Barker.

Bill will be dearly missed by his loving daughters, Sharon Ohrt and her husband, Gunther K., and Maureen Allaband and her husband, Harvey; his grandchildren, Nicholas Ohrt (Joanie), Heidi Ohrt-Gaskill (Clint), Stephanie Parke (Brad), Nicole Allaband, Kelly Pulaski (Justin), Jessica Confer (Dave), and Dana Allaband; and his 6 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE 19711, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:00 am. Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in Bill's name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -