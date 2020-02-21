Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
William F. "Bill" Lawler


1940 - 2020
William F. "Bill" Lawler Obituary
William F. "Bill" Lawler

Newark - William F. "Bill" Lawler, age 79, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 29, 1940, he was a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Jackson) Lawler. William worked as an assemblyman with Chrysler Corporation in Newark, retiring in 2001 after 32 dedicated years. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7990 (3rd Degree) and the Cardinal Gibbons Assembly No. 150 (4th Degree).

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Jackie Lawler and Dennis Lawler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Diane L. (Chance) Lawler; children, Timothy Lawler of Newark, DE, Elizabeth Lawler of Jacksonville, FL and Katie Lawler of Wilmington, DE; siblings, Al Lawler of Newark, DE, Bob Lawler of PA, Joan Corton of New York, NY and MaryAnn Sabatino of GA; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th Street, # 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
