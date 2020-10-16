1/1
William "Bill" Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Fisher

Milton - William "Bill" Fisher, 83, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Milton to the late John and Mable Griffith Fisher on September 30, 1937.

In 1960, as one of the youngest Napa Auto Parts store owners, he opened Fisher Auto Parts. He was well liked and deeply respected in the community. He enjoyed serving the community as a businessman, a boy scout, a member of the National Guard, a Mason, past master of the Milton Lodge, and as past president and active member of the Milton Lion's Club for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Travers Fisher; two daughters, Cecily Fisher (Loretta) and Stephani Richardson (Howard); three grandchildren, Aly, Will and Emily; brother, Donald Fisher (Judy); and nephew, John Fisher (Jessica).

The family would like to thank the staff at Milford Place and Delaware Hospice for their loving care and support.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton. All in attendance will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601 or Milton Lions Club, P.O. Box 256 Milton, De. 19968.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 16, 2020
Great guy, he will be missed by the NAPA Family!
Donald Legg
Friend
October 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Fisher Family for the loss of your loved one, William, "Bill", and pray God sends you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved