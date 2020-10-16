William "Bill" Fisher
Milton - William "Bill" Fisher, 83, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Milton to the late John and Mable Griffith Fisher on September 30, 1937.
In 1960, as one of the youngest Napa Auto Parts store owners, he opened Fisher Auto Parts. He was well liked and deeply respected in the community. He enjoyed serving the community as a businessman, a boy scout, a member of the National Guard, a Mason, past master of the Milton Lodge, and as past president and active member of the Milton Lion's Club for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Travers Fisher; two daughters, Cecily Fisher (Loretta) and Stephani Richardson (Howard); three grandchildren, Aly, Will and Emily; brother, Donald Fisher (Judy); and nephew, John Fisher (Jessica).
The family would like to thank the staff at Milford Place and Delaware Hospice for their loving care and support.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton. All in attendance will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601 or Milton Lions Club, P.O. Box 256 Milton, De. 19968.