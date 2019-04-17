Services
Adams Funeral Home
64 Broad St.
Woodstown, NJ 08098
(856) 769-2220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church, The Parish of the Holy Cross
732 Morton Ave.
Rosenhayne, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's RC Church, The Parish of the Holy Cross
732 Morton Ave.
Rosenhayne, NJ
William Francis Emmons Jr. Obituary
William Francis Emmons, Jr

Pittsgrove, NJ - William Francis Emmons, Jr. of Pittsgrove, NJ, 67, passed away on April 13, 2019. Bill was born and raised in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late William Francis Sr. & Mary Ellen Emmons. Along with his family, Bill has lived in Pittsgrove, NJ for the past thirty-three years.

After graduating from Archmere Academy in Delaware, Bill attended the College of Charleston. He went on to become a managing principle of his sales agency, REAL Sports. When his children were younger, he was very active in coaching and attending their soccer and baseball games. Bill was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan. However, what was most important to him was spending time with his family and especially taking his grandson down to their home in Wildwood Crest.

He leaves his wife of forty-seven years, Debra (Crowding); his daughter, Dana Emmons Fisher (William Nessen); his son, William Daniel Emmons (Krysta Hahn); one grandson, Seth Adam Fisher; a brother, Kevin Emmons and his wife Kimberly as well as many more family members and friends.

All services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Mary's RC Church, The Parish of the Holy Cross, 732 Morton Ave., Rosenhayne, NJ 08302. The family will begin to receive those who wish to pay their respects starting at 10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial being said at 12 PM. Burial will take place at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove after the mass. The family has suggested that donations can be sent to the , (Heart.org), 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 in Bill's memory. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
