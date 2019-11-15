Resources
William Frederick Ward Jr.

William Frederick Ward Jr. Obituary
William Frederick Ward, Jr.

William Frederick Ward, Jr. passed on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home. Bill was born on July 23, 1944. He attended P.S. Dupont High School and the University of Delaware. After college, he founded Bill Ward, Inc. with his father, an advertising business that he led for decades. Bill was a member of the Wilmington Rotary for 36 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat; his son, Bill; his daughter, Katie and four grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Friends Meeting House, 401 N. West Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, on November 22nd, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Police Athletic League of Wilmington, online at palw.org/donate.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
