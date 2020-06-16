William G Edmonds
The Villages, FL - William G. Edmonds, 90, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Bill was born in Cambridge, Ohio and was the youngest of 4 brothers. With a combination of the necessary work ethic formed as a child and an uncommon drive to succeed, Bill was able to put himself through school at Muskingum College and then the Ohio State School of Law. He often hitchhiked to classes and worked nearly 40 hour/week jobs while obtaining his economics degree from Muskingum in 1952 and then his J.D. from Ohio State in 1955.
In the fall of 1955, he met Hazel Lewis and they married in June 1956 and lived in Columbus, OH. They relocated to Wilmington, DE in the spring of 1960 after Bill accepted a position as a tax attorney for the DuPont Company. Bill and Hazel had 3 children: Stuart in 1960, Susan in 1965, and Scott in 1967. Both Bill and Hazel were proud, loving, and supportive parents to whom their children were their world. Bill was a regularly active participant in civic matters along with his professional life. He did everything from bowling league treasurer and handicap score keeper (before calculators or computers) to serving as a member and then President of the Mt. Pleasant School District School Board. Hazel died tragically in 1988 from lung cancer, and Bill retired about a year later from DuPont after a successful and fulfilling 29-year career. He made lifelong friendships with coworkers there that continued until the day he passed.
Bill was fond of describing his life as having been lived in 3 parts. The first 30 years was growing up and preparing himself by getting an education. The second 30 years was having a family and a work career. The last 30 years were his to do all the things that he had neither money nor time for in the first 60. He was quite right. He met Mary Penny late in 1988 and she was his companion for much of that last 1/3rd of his life. In his last 30 years, true to his words, he relocated to Florida, and traveled the world visiting and experiencing the sights that, as a student of history and prolific reader of books, had always intrigued him. Bill's travels included a half dozen trips to parts of Europe, trips to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Russia, and dozens of time shares all over North America. He genuinely enjoyed seeing all the places he had only read about and imagined.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Franklin and Daisy, and all three of older his brothers, Jack, Robert, and Richard. His 1st wife Hazel passed in 1988, and Mary died in 2018. He is survived by all 3 of his children and their families. Stuart and his wife Denise of Newark, DE., and their son Michael of Philadelphia, PA. Susan Edmonds and her husband Robert Anderson and their sons Connor and Chandler, all of SC. Scott and his wife Karen and their daughters Paige and Brett, all of Old Greenwich, CT.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for friendship and many kindnesses offered to our father and family over the years. All of you helped make Bill's life special to him.
There will be a small graveside service in Wilmington, DE when the circumstances best allow. Bill has a gravesite at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery where Hazel is already laid to rest. Per his wishes, this is where he too shall be.
In lieu of flowers or similar kind offerings, consider donating to a cause that you are passionate about in his good name. Or perhaps even better, just raise a glass and recall or share a happy memory of some moments shared with him and toast a good man who we are all better for knowing. That would make him smile. He passed away content and satisfied with his time. May that be said of all of us one day.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.