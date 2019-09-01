|
William G. "Bill" Robelen 4th
New Castle - William "Bill" G. Robelen 4th, passed away at home on August 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was 84.
Bill was born in Wilmington, DE on May 10, 1935. His career in Human Resources included positions at Chrysler Corporation and Delaware Contractors Association. Bill was President of the Fort Delaware Society from 1994 until 2012, when he was named Chairman of the Board. He was also a Lay Eucharistic Minister until 2008, most recently at Immanuel on the Green.
Bill began singing in church choirs at the age of 7. He was a member of the Madrigal Singers, directed the Newbold Singers, was Director of Music at Limestone Presbyterian Church (1985-2000), and directed the Blue Rock Chorus (2002-11). He was also stage director for The Wilmington Opera Society, The Nutcracker at the Playhouse (1967-94), including 14 years as Herr Drosselmeyer, and the Wilmington Ballet Company. He also did set design for the Reedy Point Players.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed woodworking, model railroading, and remodeling his home. He had an incredible sense of humor, which he passed down to his children, along with his love of music and working with his hands.
Bill's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their excellent care and guidance.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn; daughter, Jennifer, sons, William G. 5th (Chantel) and Robert; brother, Peter (Debbie); and his granddaughter, Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, William G. 3rd and Jeannette S. Robelen, and his sister, Sally Runk.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 7 at Immanuel Church on the Green, 50 Market Street, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Immanuel Church Music Fund, at the address listed above.
