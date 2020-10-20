William G. Wintrup, II
Wilmington, DE - William G. Wintrup, II, 91 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Anna (Vest) and John Wintrup. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bill retired from the Wilmington Police Department after 20 years in 1973 and then worked for over another 20 years in fraud investigation for Bank of Delaware, now PNC Bank. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Delaware Association of Police and a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. His hobbies included waterfowl hunting, trap shooting, bowling, puzzles and adult coloring. He had a regular routine of having breakfast in Newport. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Corridori; his sister-in-law, Sr. Margaret Maureen Thompson, OSF; and his brother-in-law, Paul Winkelman.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores (Thompson) Wintrup; his daughter, Sandra Scott of Newark; his son, William G. Wintrup, III and his wife, Kathleen of Bear; his grandchildren, Christina L. Wintrup and William G. Wintrup, IV and his wife, Erin; his great-grandchildren, Kylie, Landon and McKenna and sister-in-law, Norma Winkelman of Newark.
Family and friends are invited to visit the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets on Tuesday at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church at 908 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
.