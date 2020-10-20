1/1
William G. Wintrup Ii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Wintrup, II

Wilmington, DE - William G. Wintrup, II, 91 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Anna (Vest) and John Wintrup. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bill retired from the Wilmington Police Department after 20 years in 1973 and then worked for over another 20 years in fraud investigation for Bank of Delaware, now PNC Bank. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Delaware Association of Police and a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. His hobbies included waterfowl hunting, trap shooting, bowling, puzzles and adult coloring. He had a regular routine of having breakfast in Newport. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Corridori; his sister-in-law, Sr. Margaret Maureen Thompson, OSF; and his brother-in-law, Paul Winkelman.

Bill will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolores (Thompson) Wintrup; his daughter, Sandra Scott of Newark; his son, William G. Wintrup, III and his wife, Kathleen of Bear; his grandchildren, Christina L. Wintrup and William G. Wintrup, IV and his wife, Erin; his great-grandchildren, Kylie, Landon and McKenna and sister-in-law, Norma Winkelman of Newark.

Family and friends are invited to visit the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets on Tuesday at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church at 908 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved