Dr. William H. DayNewark - Age 85, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Bill was born in Wilmington, DE, the oldest of 3 children of F. Homer Day and Ann (Dangel) Day. He was an avid tinkerer, able to fix anything and had a strong interest in the outdoors, fishing, hunting and wildlife, encouraged by one of his uncles. He majored in Entomology-Plant Pathology at the University of Delaware class of 55.Bill entered Cornell University Graduate School at age 20, researching pests and beneficial insects on potato plants on Long Island, providing effective substitutes for the chemicals to which the Colorado Potato Beetle and Green Peach Aphid, had become resistant. His graduate work was interrupted by service as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army's Medical Service in Texas.After returning to Cornell to complete his Ph.D., he began as a Research Entomologist at the USDA Beneficial Insects Research Lab at Moorestown, NJ. There Bill was part of a small research team that developed the classical biological control program for the Alfalfa Weevil, which reduced this once major pest to minor status. He became Research Leader of the lab, and helped design a new research & quarantine facility built at the University of Delaware. Bill retired in November 2004 after 39 years, but continued to work until January 2011 analyzing and publishing data from his research projects. He then produced a nearly 300-year "family history" book, and a second about the family production of "Oxy" cough medicine.He served on several committees of American Entomological Society including President, followed by Chair of its Finance Committee for 26yrs. He volunteered for many years at the Delaware Academy of Science, President of CHIPP 23yrs and as member of the Christina Conservancy Board for 21 years. He was a dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran church for 46yrs.His wife of 53 years, Charlotte Schempp Day, died in 2013. He is survived by their son, Robert S. Day (Joan R.), two grandchildren, Dr. Melissa Day (Dr. Peter Adelman) of Arlington, VA, Steven J. Day of Newark, and his brother John R. (Kas) of Aston PA.He will be interned at Lombardy Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to St. Paul's Lutheran church 701 S. College Ave, Newark, DE 19713.For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: