|
|
William H. Gumprecht
Wilmington - William H. Gumprecht, age 87 of Wilmington, DE, passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Bill was born in Potsdam, NY, the third son of the late Henry H.G. and Doris (Lambert) Gumprecht. He was a graduate of Quincy IL High School, University of Illinois and University of Minnesota and was employed by the DuPont Co for nearly 40 years.
Bill traveled extensively for DuPont to various worldwide locations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, representing the company at fluorine conferences, as a troubleshooter, and as the chemical expert on joint venture agreements in Russia and China. He received the corporate marketing award as part of the China team. Bill held many patents in fluoro products, including the development of substitutes for chloro-fluoro products which were destroying the ozone layer. After retirement, he served as an expert in several patent infringement cases, again traveling to China to serve a contested manufacturing process.
Bill volunteered for nearly 30 years in many capacities with Midway Little League, particularly enjoying umpiring behind home plate and was valued for his fair judgement by coaches and players. He also volunteered for 14 years with CONTACT Lifeline of DE, in memory of his daughter, Diane, taking on many difficult-to-fill shifts, especially during the winter.
Additionally, Bill and his wife, Betsy traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada, particularly by Amtrak and VIA railroads. They also enjoyed cruises on the Mississippi, the Danube, and the Rhine rivers; and to Alaska and Bermuda. Family was his priority and he enjoyed holiday dinners and lunches, both at home and at his favorite restaurants. His love for cats was well known and he always seemed to find one on a trip to get his "cat fix". He deeply missed all of his cats, especially Snickers and Lucky Lady. His interest in genealogy led to the creation of an extensive family history chart going back several generations.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Nace) Gumprecht; his children, Linda Gattuso, Mark Gumprecht (Christine Rheaume), Dr. Blake Gumprecht and Susan Flood (David Nelson); his grandchildren, Jason Bredemier (Kelsey Butt), Keith Bredemier (Jen), Zeke Gumprecht and Kathryn and Samantha Sayers; his great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aiden, Brody, Melanie and Amelia; and his sister-in-law, Blanche Gumprecht.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Gumprecht; grandchildren, Melanie Bredemier and Nicholas Gattuso; and his brothers, Donald and Robert Gumprecht.
Bill's favorite quote was "The 20th century was my century. In the 21st century, I am living on borrowed time."
It was Bill's wish to donate his brain to the University of Penn Memory Center, in memory of his brother, Don, and upon donation, be cremated. He also requested that no services be held. A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019