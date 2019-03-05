Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
William H. Hartzel III

New Castle - William H. Hartzel III, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. William was a retired Master Electrician who started his own business, William Hartzel & Sons in 1972. He was a strong family man who cherished his family. William was also very active in many community organizations. He had many interests including hunting, fishing, and woodworking. William started the Bush Pool League where he enjoyed shooting pool with his friends.

William is survived by his sons, William Hartzel IV and John Hartzel; 5 grandchildren: Brandie Reed (Keith), Kyle Hartzel (Adria), Jay Reed (Missy), Caitlin Hartzel, and Colin Hartzel; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Hartzel; daughter, Jeanne Reed; sister, Margret Robinson; and parents, William II and Myrtle Moore Hartzel.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of William's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
