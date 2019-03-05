|
|
William H. Hartzel III
New Castle - William H. Hartzel III, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. William was a retired Master Electrician who started his own business, William Hartzel & Sons in 1972. He was a strong family man who cherished his family. William was also very active in many community organizations. He had many interests including hunting, fishing, and woodworking. William started the Bush Pool League where he enjoyed shooting pool with his friends.
William is survived by his sons, William Hartzel IV and John Hartzel; 5 grandchildren: Brandie Reed (Keith), Kyle Hartzel (Adria), Jay Reed (Missy), Caitlin Hartzel, and Colin Hartzel; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Hartzel; daughter, Jeanne Reed; sister, Margret Robinson; and parents, William II and Myrtle Moore Hartzel.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of William's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019