William H. Jewell
Wilmington - William H. Jewell passed surrounded by his family on October 19th at the age of 92. He worked for the DuPont Company and was an Army Veteran of WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruth; and his granddaughter, Laura Ashley Kauffman. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kauffman; his sons, William H. Jr. (Cindy) and George Thomas. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Amanda, Adam (Jamie), Lindsay and Laura; his great grandchildren, Paige, Kabry, Jaxon and Olivia; and his sister, Rhea Christenson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday November 2, 2019, where friends may greet the family from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Burial will be private.
To view a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019