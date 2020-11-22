William H. Jewell, Jr.
"Bill-Maaco" - William H. Jewell, Jr., age 65, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded and strengthened by the love of his greatest source of pride, his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth G. Jewell; and father, William H. Jewell, Sr. Living on through his example and treasuring his memory are his wife, Cindy (Baldwin); son, Adam (Jamie); and daughters, Lindsay and Laura (Bruce). He considered the title "Pop" by his four grandchildren, Paige, Kabry, Jaxon and Olivia, to be one of his greatest blessings. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Debbye Kauffman; and brother, Tom Jewell. The outpouring of love and support offered by family and friends spoke to the impact Bill had on all their lives.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services will be held privately.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Delaware Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion, and suggests donations in lieu of flowers to Delaware Hospice at 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
