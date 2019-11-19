|
William H. McDaniel III
Wilmington - William H. McDaniel III, passed away at home on November 16, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Billy grew up in both Wilmington and Easton, PA. He was the son of the late Charlotte Welch Miller and late William H McDaniel, Jr. and the stepson of the late Thomas Miller and the late Mary Ann Gordon-McDaniel.
A graduate of Easton High School, Billy started his career in contracting, working with his family at C + D Contractors, Inc. before starting his own business, McDaniel Plumbing and Heating. Billy loved the Delaware beaches, NFL football, his dogs and most of all his family.
Billy is survived by his siblings Bruce (Carol) Miller of Albuquerque, NM, Carol (Dean) Helm of Media, PA, Jan (Tony) Diyenna of Exton, PA, Kathy (Dave Cerney) and Tom of Wilmington, DE, Susan (Pat Smith) of Carrboro, NC, Patty of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Salle of Minneapolis, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by Cindy McDaniel of Wilmington, DE and Jamie (Lauren) Morris of Richmond, VA.
A reception in honor of Billy will be held on Friday, November 22, from 2:00 - 4:00 at the Blue Ball Barn at Alapocas Run State Park.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019