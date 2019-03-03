|
|
William H. Morrison, Jr.
Wilmington -
William H. (Bill) Morrison, Jr., age 70, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away February 27, 2019 after a long illness.
Bill was born in Memphis, Tennessee, the youngest child of William and Ruby Morrison. He attended Vanderbilt University as an undergraduate, receiving his Bachelors' degree in Chemical Engineering, and then went on to receive his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Illinois.
Bill moved to Wilmington in 1974 to take a job at DuPont as a chemist. Over the course of a thirty-two year career, he worked in various departments from pigments to electronics. He retired from DuPont in 2006, and taught for several years as an adjunct professor at Delaware County Community College. He enjoyed gardening, taking long walks with his dogs, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Brenda Gay LeVan Morrison, his two daughters Susan Morrison (Joe Herriges) and Ellen Morrison Tovar (JonCarlos), his two grandchildren, Kate and Will Coletti, his two sisters, Jean Anne Goodson and Karen Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Bill's family requests that any donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org).
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019