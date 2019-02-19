|
|
William H. Price
New Castle - Mr. Price, age 82, departed this life on February 12, 2019, at his home; husband of Geraldine Price; step-father of Andre Verlander (Wendy) & Christina Verlander; brother of the late Joseph Jr., Marjorie Bond & Dorothy Price. Also survived by a special treasured niece, Jacqueline Adams (Alfred); nieces and nephews, Dorothy Bond Lucas (Donnie) Steven Bond (Shareena) & Marcia Williams (James); 3 grandchildren, Amanda Bond, Bryant Bond & Michael Verlander; and a host of beloved grand-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be 7 pm, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rogers Rd, New Castle, DE 19720 with viewing from 5-6:45 pm only. Burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019