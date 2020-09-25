William H. Robinson
Bear - William Hayward Robinson, age 90, of Bear, Delaware passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Christiana Medical Center. Bill was the son of Kenneth and Daisy Robinson, born in Matawan, New Jersey.
Bill was married to his now deceased wife, Tillie, for 45 years. He graduated from Keyport High School in 1946 and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years and was an active VFW member. He and Tillie traveled extensively across the United States with their Airstream club. After retirement, the couple moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina for 12 years and subsequently moved to Bear, Delaware.
Bill is survived by his sons, Tim Toole (Ruthie) of Newark, Delaware and Ed O'Toole (Nancy) of West Long Branch, New Jersey, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private committal service will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709.
.