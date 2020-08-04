1/1
William H. Stewart
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Stewart

William H. Stewart, son of Churchill and Marie Stewart, was born September 18, 1927 in Wilmington, DE. He peacefully transitioned from this life on July 18, 2020 in Wilmington, DE at the Regency Healthcare Center.

William received his education in the New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District at Howard Career center. After leaving school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country in WWII, stationed in Italy. He received an honorable discharge in 1949.

In his later adult life, William committed his life to serving the Lord. He was a long-time member of Canaan Baptist Church where he proudly, and yet humbly served a member of the Senior Usher Board (Emeritus). He loved his church family and his Pastor, Christopher Bullock.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Churchill and Marie, his sister Margaret Blake (Burnett Blake), and two brothers, Bernard Stewart and Leon Stewart.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Charles E. Stewart (Mary Stewart) of New Castle, DE and Alfred Stewart of Dover, DE. Five nieces, A. Francine Stewart of Wilmington, DE, Edith Quinones of Bear, DE, Annette Hall of Wilmington, DE, Margaret Stewart, and Michelle Wilson of Texas, and two nephews Tony Banks of Virginia and Kenneth Stewart, a host of cousins and his church family. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00AM on Thu., Aug.6, 2020.Viewing 9-10:45 only. Burial in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences to Congofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved