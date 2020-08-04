William H. Stewart
William H. Stewart, son of Churchill and Marie Stewart, was born September 18, 1927 in Wilmington, DE. He peacefully transitioned from this life on July 18, 2020 in Wilmington, DE at the Regency Healthcare Center.
William received his education in the New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District at Howard Career center. After leaving school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country in WWII, stationed in Italy. He received an honorable discharge in 1949.
In his later adult life, William committed his life to serving the Lord. He was a long-time member of Canaan Baptist Church where he proudly, and yet humbly served a member of the Senior Usher Board (Emeritus). He loved his church family and his Pastor, Christopher Bullock.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Churchill and Marie, his sister Margaret Blake (Burnett Blake), and two brothers, Bernard Stewart and Leon Stewart.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Charles E. Stewart (Mary Stewart) of New Castle, DE and Alfred Stewart of Dover, DE. Five nieces, A. Francine Stewart of Wilmington, DE, Edith Quinones of Bear, DE, Annette Hall of Wilmington, DE, Margaret Stewart, and Michelle Wilson of Texas, and two nephews Tony Banks of Virginia and Kenneth Stewart, a host of cousins and his church family. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00AM on Thu., Aug.6, 2020.Viewing 9-10:45 only. Burial in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences to Congofuneralhome.com