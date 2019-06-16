|
|
William H. Taylor, II
North East - William Howard Taylor, II, age 73, died peacefully at home in North East, Maryland, on June 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Ellis D. and Dorothy Smith Taylor.
William graduated from Conrad High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Scott College. At the time of his death, he was President of Susquehanna Corporation in North East. He previously was elected to the Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation for several terms, served as Vice President of Artesian Water, and later, was elected President of Artesian Resources, taking over stewardship of the family business from his father Ellis Taylor. William had served as President of Delaware Micrographics, Inc., and Vice President of investment banking firm Butcher & Singer. He was a dedicated Trustee of the Delaware Police Chiefs' Foundation for 25 years, served as a Trustee of the Bangalore T. Lakshman Foundation for International Services for over a decade, and was Co-founder and President of the Delaware 200 Club. William also served in the Army Reserves.
He was captain of the golf and wrestling teams in high school and college and had a lifelong passion for golf. Since semi-retiring more than a decade ago, he enjoyed many hours playing golf amid great friendships that lasted all his life, especially at Garrisons Lake, Hartefeld National, North East, and Rising Sun. He will be remembered by many for a sharp wit and sense of humor.
Above all, William loved his family, especially his daughter Jennifer Taylor Kirk, his son-in-law James E. Kirk II, and his three grandchildren - James (Tripp), Chase, and William (Finn) - all of Selbyville, Delaware. He also is survived by his former wife Elizabeth Behrens Taylor; two sisters, Patia Taylor Burbage of Newark and her husband Steve, and Jane Taylor Smith of North East; stepmother Helena C. Taylor of Palm Beach, Florida; two nieces, Stacy Smith Taylor and Karla Regula; his beloved cat Gracie; his dear friend Liz Farrell, and many additional treasured friends. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Martin S. Taylor, and nephew, Robinn T. Ziegler. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Helen Graham Cancer Center at Christiana Care for their exceptional care and compassion, especially Drs. Kathiresan Suppiah and Jason Palopoli.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Visitation is from 10:00 -11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Delaware Police Chiefs' Foundation or Delaware Humane Association. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019