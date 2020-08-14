William H. ThomasWilmington - Born in Accomac, VA on November 24, 1919; departed this life on August 12, 2020, at his home. Survived by wife, Elsie; son, Mark, and a host of family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11 am Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Paul U.A.M.E. Church, 3114 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE. In the interest of public health, attendance will be limited. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. A public viewing will be held 10:00 - 10:45 am with the formal home going service to follow. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.(302) 377-6906