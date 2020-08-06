William Henry "Bill" Crystle III
Wilmington - William Henry "Bill" Crystle III, age 94, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Wallingford, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Chester, PA on October 1, 1925, he was the son of the late William H. and May (Mills) Crystle, Jr. Bill was a graduate of Chester High School in 1942. He then attended Pennsylvania Military College, where he graduated in 1949. While attending PMC he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Bill started his career with Sinclair Refining Co. (later BP Oil) in 1949, retiring in 1983 after 33 years of dedicated service.
Active in his community, Bill was a life member of both Goodwill Fire Co., No. 2 in Chester, PA and Garden City Fire Co., No. 1 in Wallingford, PA, where he served as chief for many years. He was the 6th District Fire Marshal from 1973 until 1980. As a member of the Delaware Valley Fire Chiefs Association, Bill served on several executive boards.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Inez F. (Emsley) Crystle; and daughter, Kathryn C. Leon. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia M. Crystle of Norco, CA; grandchildren, Ken Buchanan (Kate) of Cockeysville, MD and Jenna Beckman (Jack) of Norco, CA; step grandchildren, Gwen Leon and Caryn Jochen; great grandchildren, Emma, Will and Charlie Buchanan and Jason and Layla Beckman.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to American Cancer Society
, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
