William Henry Saeger (Willie)
Clayton - Born in Wilmington, DE on January 25th 1947 and passed away January 31st 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond E. Saeger and Evelyn M. Stackhouse Saeger.
Billy had many fine memories growing up in Willow Run, with his cousins in Rockland and Maple Lane and family in Norristown, PA.
As a teenager he volunteered for Elsmere Fire Company. Billy's favorite pastimes were camping, fishing and especially riding and talking motorcycles with his son and grandsons.
Billy is survived by his wife, Betty Garrison Saeger of Bridgeton, NJ and their dog Taffy. His children by his first wife Linda Brice. Son William H. Saeger Jr. (Donna) Jacksonville, FL. Daughters, Tina Marie Lyons (Doug) Alabama, Wendy Ann Davis (Greg) of Bear, DE. Sister Florence S. Wassam (John) of Newark, DE. Nine Grandchildren, Two Great Grandchildren, Two Nephews a Niece and their families.
Billy was currently employed with Lan-Chester Sheds in Smyrna, DE. Previously worked for his best friend Richard Boyce the owner of Bid Masters.
Cremation by King of Prussia Crematory
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020