|
|
William Herbster
Middletown -
William A. Herbster, age 84, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley E. Herbster, and his son William Jr.
William is survived by daughters Sherry L. Drexel (Gil Drexel) & Denise Sardo (Angelo), 9 grandchildren, and 11 great - grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Friends may call from 11-12pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
To read full obituary please visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019