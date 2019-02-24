Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
William Herbster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Herbster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Herbster


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Herbster Obituary
William Herbster

Middletown -

William A. Herbster, age 84, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley E. Herbster, and his son William Jr.

William is survived by daughters Sherry L. Drexel (Gil Drexel) & Denise Sardo (Angelo), 9 grandchildren, and 11 great - grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Friends may call from 11-12pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

To read full obituary please visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now