William Hufnell



Wilmington - Age 81, passed away September 19, 2020.



He is survived by his 3 children, Chris, Sue and Mary Kay; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



A prayer service will be held in his honor, 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.



Cremation Service



of Delaware









